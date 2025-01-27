Deafheaven Announce New Album Lonely People With Power: Hear “Magnolia”

Deafheaven took a drastic turn with their most recent album, 2021's Infinite Granite, which traded their signature screaming and shredding for calmer textures. Today, the beloved band is announcing its follow-up Lonely People With Power, and the lead single "Magnolia" shows they're going back to their raucous roots.

Lonely People With Power was recorded with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen (St. Vincent, M83) and mixed by Zach Weeks of GodCity Studio. It features vocal contributions from Interpol's Paul Banks and Boy Harsher's Jae Matthews. "Magnolia" is simply epic, erupting with bloodcurdling roars and blast beats. It comes with a music video directed by Sean Stout and Chelsea Jade; watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Incidental I"

02 "Doberman"

03 "Magnolia"

04 "The Garden Route"

05 "Heathen"

06 "Amethyst"

07 "Incidental II" (Feat. Jae Matthews)

08 "Revelator"

09 "Body Behavior"

10 "Incidental III" (Feat. Paul Banks)

11 "Winona"

12 "The Marvelous Orange Tree"

TOUR DATES:

05/09 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025

05/15 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville 2025

06/08 - Nürburg, DE @ Rock am Ring 2025

06/12 - Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock 2025

06/14-15 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest 2025

06/19-22 - Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting 2025

06/21 - Clisson, FR @ Hellfest 2025

06/25 - Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock 2025

06/28 - Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air 2025

Lonely People With Power is out 3/28 via Roadrunner. Pre-order it here.