Dora Jar Reacts To Gracie Abrams Fans Petitioning To Have Her Replaced As Tour Opener

On Friday (Jan. 24), Dora Jar announced she will be opening for Gracie Abrams on her upcoming Europe and UK tour. The bedroom-pop musician is not very well known, though she's opened up for Billie Eilish, the 1975, and more. However, because some Gracie Abrams fans have never heard of her and her songs are slow, they're apparently petitioning for another opening act.

A campaign on change.org called "Replace Dora Jar as the Opening Act for The Secret of Us Europe Tour" went viral. Its description reads:

Many fans, including myself, are baffled by the recent announcement that Dora Jar will be the opening act for The Secret of Us Tour's Europe Shows. We are perplexed as we do not recognize her, and with less than two weeks till the tour, it's virtually impossible to familiarize ourselves with her slow- paced songs. For a memorable concert experience, an opening act should set the mood and get the crowd excited, but Dora's slow tempo songs may not achieve this goal. It's not just a personal concern. According to Billboard, upbeat opening acts are essential to the overall concert experience as they set the tone for the headlining act and help in keeping the audience's energy up throughout the show (Billboard, 2019). Keeping this in consideration, it seems only fair that a more well-known, energetic artist or band should replace Dora Jar as the opening act. Please show your support for a more enjoyable concert experience by signing this petition for the replacement of Dora Jar as the opening act of The Secret of Us Tour.

On X, Dora Jar reacted: "Don’t worry this doesn’t bum me out! I’m hear to perform for all the music loving open hearted fans. those who aren’t interested can go buy merch while I’m playing (but they might as well let me entertain them tho..;)) an overwhelming amount of fans have been so kind & excited."

She also joked, on X and TikTok, that she was signing the petition.

UPDATE: On Saturday evening Gracie Abrams also responded, in a comment on Stereogum’s Instagram post about the story:

Just hearing about this absolute ridiculousness . . . so wildly uncool and bizarre and also just does not remotely add up. I've only seen everyone's total excitement and I couldn't be luckier or prouder to share a stage with this talented wonder. Stream everything she's ever made whether or not you're coming to the show. Dora forever and ever ♾️