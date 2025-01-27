Skip to Content
Will Smith & Big Sean Tease “Beautiful Scars” With The Matrix Reenactment

9:47 AM EST on January 27, 2025

A fun piece of Hollywood trivia is that Will Smith was offered the role of Neo in The Matrix. He turned it down to star in Wild Wild West, a film by Men In Black director Barry Sonnenfeld that utterly bombed. Keanu Reeves became Neo instead and The Matrix is now often regarded as one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. Imagine what could've been!

Apparently, Smith does still imagine being Neo sometimes. He's reportedly working on a new studio album -- his first in 20 years -- and he's nodding to the 1999 film in some promos for a new single called "Beautiful Scars" that features Big Sean. In one clip, Sean channels Morpheus and offers Smith two pills: A blue one that keeps his life the same, and a red one that would allow him to "go back and star in that one movie that got away."

"Beautiful Scars," which also apparently features Dominican artist O Banga, will premiere in an iHeart stream on Wednesday night before its release on Thursday; check that out here and see the Matrix-themed promos for the single below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFGRPaWyo1I/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

