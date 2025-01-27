Stream Pink Siifu’s Intense, Ambitious New Album BLACK’!ANTIQUE

More people should release new albums on days that are not Friday. If you're an obsessive new-music listener, Fridays are totally fucking overwhelming. You need to make a damn spreadsheet to keep track of all the new things that you want to hear, and worthy music always slips through the cracks. That's a problem for critics and blogger types, but I think it's affecting regular music fans, too. When records come out on non-Fridays, they sometimes get a chance to stand out in a different way, especially if those records are big statements that demand attention. That's the case with Pink Siifu's new LP BLACK’!ANTIQUE.

Pink Siifu is an underground rap iconoclast who makes a whole lot of music, but BLACK’!ANTIQUE is his first proper solo album since he released Gumbo! in 2021. Pink Siifu has come out with plenty of records since then, but they've all been collaborations -- with Real Bad Man, Ahwlee, and Turich Benjy. After dropping early singles "SCREW4LIFE’! RIPJALEN’!" and the Kal Banx collab "WHOUWITHHO+," Pink Siifu has released a vast, messy record spreads 19 songs over 77 minutes.

BLACK’!ANTIQUE features a ton of collaborators. Beyond the aforementioned Kal Banx, we've got HiTech, Big Rube, 454, Ho99o9, Liv.e, B L A C K I E, WiFiGawd, and Monte Booker, among others. Producers include Roper Williams, Fatboi Sharif, Nick Hakim, and iiye. I haven't made it through the whole record yet, but it's all over the place aesthetically, and I'm not hearing a whole lot of compromise. Pink Siifu wants to take us on a trip with this one. Below, check out the album and Siifu's new "Last One Alive'!" video.

<a href="https://ronee.bandcamp.com/album/black-antique">BLACK’!ANTIQUE by Pink Siifu</a>

BLACK’!ANTIQUE is out now on Dynamite Hill/Roc Nation. Check out our 2021 feature on Pink Siifu here.