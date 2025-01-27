Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Stream San Francisco Punks Eliminators’ Mean-As-Hell New Demo

10:54 AM EST on January 27, 2025

I know Ace Stallings as one of the great advocates of Richmond hardcore. He promotes shows, puts out records, does the Forum Of Passion podcast and the Richmond Hardcore Shows Instagram page, and continues to lead the absolutely badass Mutually Assured Destruction. For the last few years, Stallings has been living in the Bay Area, and now he's got a new band that's based out there. They just announced their existence by dropping a three-song demo, and it's nasty as fuck.

Ace is always starting up new projects. Up until recently, he sang for Sentinel, which had members of bands like Mindforce and Restraining Order and which got Album Of The Week on this site for their 2023 full-length Age Of Decay. Last year, Stallings launched the solo goth-punk project Roes Chamber and released the EP State Of Affairs. Now, he's got Eliminators, a straight-edge band that makes old-school hardcore punk and sounds way dirtier than most straight-edge bands.

On a recent podcast episode, Stallings says that he started Eliminators specifically to play shows with Fentanyl, which rules. Their demo is three songs in four minutes, and it's fast and hard and direct and commanding. The first comparison that pop into my head is early Agnostic Front, but they're probably going for something more arcane and specific than that. I don't know who else is in this band, but I know that this is good shit. Stream the EP below.

The Eliminators' demo is out now on Convulse. Also, Ace Stallings is one of the promoters behind the 2025 Real Bay Shit fest, which looks crazy.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Skrillex, Dylan Brady & Caroline Polachek – “hit me where it hurts”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Confidence Man Announce New EP Active Scenes Vol. One: Hear “Damaged Goods”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Moses Sumney – “O Mistress Mine”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Konradsen – “Nick Of Time” (Feat. Gia Margaret)

November 14, 2025
New Music

Hercules & Love Affair Announces New EP Someone Else Is Calling: Hear The Title Track Feat. Hips & Lips

November 14, 2025
New Music

Stream Momma’s Deluxe Welcome To My Blue Sky With Four New Songs And Their Elliott Smith Cover

November 14, 2025