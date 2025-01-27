Just Like Heaven Confirms 2025 Lineup With Vampire Weekend, A Rilo Kiley Reunion, & More

In case a woman with bangs hasn't already told you: Rilo Kiley are reuniting for Just Like Heaven 2025! The news first leaked via a billboard in LA a couple of weeks ago, and now it's official, with Jenny Lewis and company promising "more to come" soon. Also hitting the Rose Bowl on May 10 are headliners Vampire Weekend and plenty more indie nostalgia including Empire Of The Sun, Bloc Party, TV On The Radio, and "very special guests" Slowdive.
Considering Just Like Heaven's home is Pasadena, festival organizers are also taking initiatives this year to benefit those affected by the Southern California wildfires. They've donated $250,000 to the Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund, and they're also offering first responders up to two complimentary GA passes. For everyone else, tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 31, and you can register for access here.
LINEUP:
Beach Fossils
Bloc Party
Chris Cruse
Courtney Barnett
Empire Of The Sun
GROUPLOVE
Hercules & Love Affair (Live)
Panda Bear
Perfume Genius
Peter Bjorn And John
Ra Ra Riot
Rilo Kiley
Slowdive
The Drums
The Sounds
Them Jeans
Toro Y Moi
TV On The Radio
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Vampire Weekend
Wild Nothing