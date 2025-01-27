Just Like Heaven Confirms 2025 Lineup With Vampire Weekend, A Rilo Kiley Reunion, & More

In case a woman with bangs hasn't already told you: Rilo Kiley are reuniting for Just Like Heaven 2025! The news first leaked via a billboard in LA a couple of weeks ago, and now it's official, with Jenny Lewis and company promising "more to come" soon. Also hitting the Rose Bowl on May 10 are headliners Vampire Weekend and plenty more indie nostalgia including Empire Of The Sun, Bloc Party, TV On The Radio, and "very special guests" Slowdive.

Considering Just Like Heaven's home is Pasadena, festival organizers are also taking initiatives this year to benefit those affected by the Southern California wildfires. They've donated $250,000 to the Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund, and they're also offering first responders up to two complimentary GA passes. For everyone else, tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 31, and you can register for access here.

LINEUP:

Beach Fossils

Bloc Party

Chris Cruse

Courtney Barnett

Empire Of The Sun

GROUPLOVE

Hercules & Love Affair (Live)

Panda Bear

Perfume Genius

Peter Bjorn And John

Ra Ra Riot

Rilo Kiley

Slowdive

The Drums

The Sounds

Them Jeans

Toro Y Moi

TV On The Radio

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Vampire Weekend

Wild Nothing