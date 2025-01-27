Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Just Like Heaven Confirms 2025 Lineup With Vampire Weekend, A Rilo Kiley Reunion, & More

11:32 AM EST on January 27, 2025

In case a woman with bangs hasn't already told you: Rilo Kiley are reuniting for Just Like Heaven 2025! The news first leaked via a billboard in LA a couple of weeks ago, and now it's official, with Jenny Lewis and company promising "more to come" soon. Also hitting the Rose Bowl on May 10 are headliners Vampire Weekend and plenty more indie nostalgia including Empire Of The Sun, Bloc Party, TV On The Radio, and "very special guests" Slowdive.

Considering Just Like Heaven's home is Pasadena, festival organizers are also taking initiatives this year to benefit those affected by the Southern California wildfires. They've donated $250,000 to the Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund, and they're also offering first responders up to two complimentary GA passes. For everyone else, tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 31, and you can register for access here.

LINEUP:
Beach Fossils
Bloc Party
Chris Cruse
Courtney Barnett
Empire Of The Sun
GROUPLOVE
Hercules & Love Affair (Live)
Panda Bear
Perfume Genius
Peter Bjorn And John
Ra Ra Riot
Rilo Kiley
Slowdive
The Drums
The Sounds
Them Jeans
Toro Y Moi
TV On The Radio
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Vampire Weekend
Wild Nothing

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Pushed Back A Week, Will Feature Reduced Lineup

November 14, 2025
News

Drake Claims T.I.’s Friend Never Urinated On Him

November 14, 2025
News

Limp Bizkit’s Estonia Concert Canceled Over Fred Durst’s Past Putin Support

November 14, 2025
News

Magdalena Bay – “This Is The World (I Made It For You)” & “Nice Day”

November 14, 2025
News

Viral Résumé Guy Accepts Inevitable Jonas Brothers Meeting

November 14, 2025
News

FKA twigs Releases New Album EUSEXUA Afterglow & EUSEXUA Deluxe Edition On The Same Day

November 14, 2025