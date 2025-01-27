Bob Dylan Pays Tribute To The Band’s Garth Hudson, Announces 2025 Tour Dates

The Band's legacy is intertwined with that of Bob Dylan, so it's good and right that Dylan has chimed in with a tribute to Garth Hudson, the last living member, who died last week. "Sorry to hear the news about Garth Hudson," Dylan writes on X. "He was a beautiful guy and the real driving force behind The Band. Just listen to the original recording of The Weight and you’ll see."

That's high praise! Dylan also recently had kind words about A Complete Unknown and Timothée Chalamet's performance as Dylan. He has not, however, offered any take on Chalamet's performance of Dylan deep cuts on SNL over the weekend — probably because he does not watch "disgusting" and "dog ass" TV shows.

Dylan also just announced some tour dates, his first shows of the year:

03/25 Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

03/29 Wichita, KS @ Century II Concert Hall

04/04 Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center

04/06 Green Bay, WI @ Weidner-Cofrin Family Hall