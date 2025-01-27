Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Bob Dylan Pays Tribute To The Band’s Garth Hudson, Announces 2025 Tour Dates

5:19 PM EST on January 27, 2025

The Band's legacy is intertwined with that of Bob Dylan, so it's good and right that Dylan has chimed in with a tribute to Garth Hudson, the last living member, who died last week. "Sorry to hear the news about Garth Hudson," Dylan writes on X. "He was a beautiful guy and the real driving force behind The Band. Just listen to the original recording of The Weight and you’ll see."

That's high praise! Dylan also recently had kind words about A Complete Unknown and Timothée Chalamet's performance as Dylan. He has not, however, offered any take on Chalamet's performance of Dylan deep cuts on SNL over the weekend — probably because he does not watch "disgusting" and "dog ass" TV shows.

Dylan also just announced some tour dates, his first shows of the year:
03/25 Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
03/29 Wichita, KS @ Century II Concert Hall
04/04 Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center
04/06 Green Bay, WI @ Weidner-Cofrin Family Hall

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Pushed Back A Week, Will Feature Reduced Lineup

November 14, 2025
News

Drake Claims T.I.’s Friend Never Urinated On Him

November 14, 2025
News

Limp Bizkit’s Estonia Concert Canceled Over Fred Durst’s Past Putin Support

November 14, 2025
News

Magdalena Bay – “This Is The World (I Made It For You)” & “Nice Day”

November 14, 2025
News

Viral Résumé Guy Accepts Inevitable Jonas Brothers Meeting

November 14, 2025
News

FKA twigs Releases New Album EUSEXUA Afterglow & EUSEXUA Deluxe Edition On The Same Day

November 14, 2025