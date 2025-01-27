Skip to Content
Watch Panda Bear Play “Defense” & “Ferry Lady” In A Canal 180 Session

6:25 PM EST on January 27, 2025

Way back in October, Noah Lennox announced the new Panda Bear album, Sinister Grift. The Animal Collective member has shared "Defense" featuring Cindy Lee and "Ferry Lady" so far, and he took those tunes to the stage last month for a Canal 180 session that's out today.

The performance took place on Dec. 7 before his show at Plano B in Porto, Portugal. Also today, he was revealed as part of the Just Like Heaven lineup. Sinister Grift will finally arrive next month; for now, watch his Canal 180 session below.

Sinister Grift is out 2/28 on Domino.

