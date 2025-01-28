Sunflower Bean – “Champagne Taste”

In September, Sunflower Bean leaned into their dark side with the Shake EP. Today, the New York band is getting even heavier with the announcement of their new album Mortal Primetime, which leader Julia Cumming describes as "Belle And Sebastian meets Alice In Chains." The brazen lead single "Champagne Taste" is just a preview of the madness.

“This song came after a period that felt like rock bottom for the band," the trio explains. "It is about feeling beaten down but still driving forward, to keep faith, to grow and to continue to create on our own terms, our Mortal Primetime."

The LP has mixing by Caesar Edmunds (The Killers, Wet Leg) and engineering by Illuminati Hotties' Sarah Tudzin. Watch the Isaac Roberts-directed music video for "Champagne Taste" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Champagne Taste"

02 "Nothing Romantic"

03 "Waiting For The Rain"

04 "Look What You’ve Done To Me"

05 "I Knew Love"

06 "Take Out Your Insides"

07 "There’s A Part I Can’t Get Back"

08 "Please Rewind"

09 "Shooting Star"

10 "Sunshine"

TOUR DATES:

02/13 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow ^

02/14 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo ^

02/16 - Wolverhampton, UK @ Uni of Wolverhampton at The Civic Hall ^

02/17 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton ^

02/18 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton ^

02/20 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium ^

02/21 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle ^

02/23 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live ^

02/24 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique ^

02/26 - Paris, FR @ Zenith ^

02/27 - London, UK @ George Tavern

03/10 – 3/15 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

05/15 - Troy, NY @ No Fun

05/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas *

05/17 - Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts *

05/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #

05/23 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis #

05/24 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings #

05/25 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy #

05/27 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records #

05/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl #

05/30 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves #

05/31 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom #

06/01 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs #

06/04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

06/05 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #

06/06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room #

06/07 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #

06/09 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

06/10 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s #

06/12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

06/13 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast #

06/14 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

06/17 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry #

06/19 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

06/20 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

06/21 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

^ with Cage The Elephant

* with Laveda

# with Gift

Mortal Primetime is out 4/25 via Lucky Number. Pre-order it here.