Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Hayley Williams, St. Vincent, Jenny Lewis, & More Announced For LA Wildfire Benefit

8:00 PM EST on January 27, 2025

After the devastating LA wildfires, many benefit concerts are popping up. We're sponsoring one in Zebulon next month that has Rocket, Draag, and RAM. FireAid — which has Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more — goes down this week, while the "I Love LA" event with Bright Eyes and others is scheduled for Feb. 8. Now, G*ve A F*ck LA has been announced, and it has a stacked lineup featuring Hayley Williams, St. Vincent, Jenny Lewis, Perfume Genius, Lucy Dacus, Courtney Barnett, and more.

G*ve A F*ck LA will take place on Feb. 5 at the Hollywood Palladium. Other performers include MUNA, Christopher Owens, Finneas, Juliette Lewis, Kevin Morby, the Linda Lindas, Fred Armisen, SASAMI + Rostam, Phantom Planet, Reggie Watts, and more. John C. Reilly will host and Harmony and Fat Tony will DJ. All proceeds go to local organizations, and all venue and ticketing service fees are waived for the event. Tickets go on sale Tuesday (Jan. 28) at noon PST. Find more information here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Pushed Back A Week, Will Feature Reduced Lineup

November 14, 2025
News

Drake Claims T.I.’s Friend Never Urinated On Him

November 14, 2025
News

Limp Bizkit’s Estonia Concert Canceled Over Fred Durst’s Past Putin Support

November 14, 2025
News

Magdalena Bay – “This Is The World (I Made It For You)” & “Nice Day”

November 14, 2025
News

Viral Résumé Guy Accepts Inevitable Jonas Brothers Meeting

November 14, 2025
News

FKA twigs Releases New Album EUSEXUA Afterglow & EUSEXUA Deluxe Edition On The Same Day

November 14, 2025