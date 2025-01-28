Hayley Williams, St. Vincent, Jenny Lewis, & More Announced For LA Wildfire Benefit

After the devastating LA wildfires, many benefit concerts are popping up. We're sponsoring one in Zebulon next month that has Rocket, Draag, and RAM. FireAid — which has Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more — goes down this week, while the "I Love LA" event with Bright Eyes and others is scheduled for Feb. 8. Now, G*ve A F*ck LA has been announced, and it has a stacked lineup featuring Hayley Williams, St. Vincent, Jenny Lewis, Perfume Genius, Lucy Dacus, Courtney Barnett, and more.

G*ve A F*ck LA will take place on Feb. 5 at the Hollywood Palladium. Other performers include MUNA, Christopher Owens, Finneas, Juliette Lewis, Kevin Morby, the Linda Lindas, Fred Armisen, SASAMI + Rostam, Phantom Planet, Reggie Watts, and more. John C. Reilly will host and Harmony and Fat Tony will DJ. All proceeds go to local organizations, and all venue and ticketing service fees are waived for the event. Tickets go on sale Tuesday (Jan. 28) at noon PST. Find more information here.