Puma Blue – “Tapestry”

In November, we witnessed Puma Blue's riveting live performance at LA's MATES festival. The project of Jacob Allen is back today with the release of the new song "Tapestry."

“We lose things, things we think we’ll have forever," Allen expounds. "It can devastate the fabric of our reality. I wrote this song to someone I lost who taught me a lot, someone I counted on having much more time with. I only recorded ‘Tapestry’ as one writes in a journal, without intention to share it with anyone, just a private expression. But with a little nudge from my friends, here I am again, offering my whispers to the wind.”

“I wanted the video to feel like a found-footage tape, but from my subconscious,” he adds. “A stumble through dark woods, crossing paths with familiar figures and ghosts, real and imagined. There are hidden easter egg moments, some that might only click for a few who know me best.”

The haunting track is Puma Blue's first release since his 2023 sophomore album Holy Waters. Watch the self-directed "Tapestry" music video below.