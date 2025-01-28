Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Puma Blue – “Tapestry”

1:38 PM EST on January 28, 2025

In November, we witnessed Puma Blue's riveting live performance at LA's MATES festival. The project of Jacob Allen is back today with the release of the new song "Tapestry."

“We lose things, things we think we’ll have forever," Allen expounds. "It can devastate the fabric of our reality. I wrote this song to someone I lost who taught me a lot, someone I counted on having much more time with. I only recorded ‘Tapestry’ as one writes in a journal, without intention to share it with anyone, just a private expression. But with a little nudge from my friends, here I am again, offering my whispers to the wind.”

“I wanted the video to feel like a found-footage tape, but from my subconscious,” he adds. “A stumble through dark woods, crossing paths with familiar figures and ghosts, real and imagined. There are hidden easter egg moments, some that might only click for a few who know me best.”

The haunting track is Puma Blue's first release since his 2023 sophomore album Holy Waters. Watch the self-directed "Tapestry" music video below.

Liv Hamilton

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Skrillex, Dylan Brady & Caroline Polachek – “hit me where it hurts”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Confidence Man Announce New EP Active Scenes Vol. One: Hear “Damaged Goods”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Moses Sumney – “O Mistress Mine”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Konradsen – “Nick Of Time” (Feat. Gia Margaret)

November 14, 2025
New Music

Hercules & Love Affair Announces New EP Someone Else Is Calling: Hear The Title Track Feat. Hips & Lips

November 14, 2025
New Music

Stream Momma’s Deluxe Welcome To My Blue Sky With Four New Songs And Their Elliott Smith Cover

November 14, 2025