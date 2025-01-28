Psymon Spine Announce Remix Album Feat. MGMT, GIFT, This Is Lorelei, & More

Last year, Brooklyn's Psymon Spine unveiled their fourth album Head Body Connector, a collection of psych-pop gems with titles like "Ketamine Hot Tub" and "Bored Of Guitar." Today, the band is announcing a remixed version featuring MGMT, GIFT, This Is Lorelei, and more.

Heady Remix Collector also has Disq, Sam OB, Love Injection, lovetempo, and Matt FX. The band says:

We’re thrilled to share our most eclectic remix album yet: Heady Remix Collector. The name says it all. We asked 8 of our favorite artists to reinterpret songs on Head Body Connector and what we got back was a glimpse into how truly weird and brilliant our friends are. We generally take a very hands-off approach to the remixes that we commission (the exception being Love Injection’s "Antimatter Kid" remix, which Noah played guitar on); anytime we ask someone to remix something it’s because we love their work and want them to do their thing. We send out the stems, tell them to freak it, and in a couple months we find a bunch of alien babies on our doorstep. For the DJs, we’ve got club bangers from Sam OB and GIFT, as well as balearic slow burners from Love Injection and lovetempo. MGMT and Matt FX’s mixes are psychedelic, joyous, delirious. And both This is Lorelei and Disq’s remixes are a stroll through a funhouse, complete with trick mirrors and trap doors at every turn.

MGMT's remix of "Boys" and GIFT's take on "Wizard Acid" are out now; dive in below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Boys" (MGMT Remix)

02 "Wizard Acid" (GIFT Remix)

03 "Bored Of Guitar" (Sam OB Remix)

04 "The Kanks" (This Is Lorelei Remix)

05 "Antimatter Kid" (Love Injection Remix)

06 "Ketamine Hot Tub" (lovetempo Remix)

07 "Be The Worm" (Disq Remix)

08 "A Day Is A Long Time" (Matt FX Remix)

Heady Remix Collector is out 4/4 via Northern Spy. Pre-order it here.