Reunited Alabama Shakes Tease First New Music In Eight Years, Announce Festival Gig

Last month, Alabama Shakes made a surprise comeback when they played their first show since 2017 in Tuscaloosa. Now, they're teasing new material.

The Southern blues-rock crew haven't released an album since 2015's Sound & Color. In an Instagram post today, Alabama Shakes shared photos of themselves in the studio with the caption: "Working on some exciting stuff!" It looks like Shawn Everett will be producing.

Drummer Steve Johnson does not appear in the pictures and was not present at the reunion last month. In 2021, he was arrested on child abuse charges. Those charges were later dismissed, but Johnson pleaded guilty to violating a domestic violence protection order in 2020.

It'll be their first new music since "Killer Diller Blues," their Grammy-winning contribution to Music From The American Epic Sessions: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

And in July they'll play the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in St. Paul.