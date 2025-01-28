Spy – “Dim”

The Bay Area band Spy got going during the pandemic, making a hyper-fast, grime-crusted form of hardcore punk that was awesome and disgusting in equal measure. After a couple of early EPs, Spy released the full-length album Satisfaction in 2019. (In hardcore, you can make a 13-minute record and still present it to the world as a full-length; it's fucking awesome.) Now, they've got another new record on the way, and it promises to be just as nasty.

Last year, Spy released a song called "On The Brink" on election night, just as results were coming in. That's pretty on-the-nose, but this is the kind of band that's supposed to do things on the nose. Now, as the effects of that election night are starting to manifest, Spy have announced a new seven-song 12" EP that's coming next month. It's called Seen Enough.

Spy made the Seen Enough EP with Deafheaven/Gulch collaborator Jack Shirley, and they laid it down live-to-tape to capture some of the intensity of their live show. That's a tall order, bu there's plenty of intensity at work on the new song "Dim." ("On The Brink" is on the EP, too.) "Dim" is a guttural 67-second band-vibes blast with a breakdown that sounds like a flying boot to the skull. Check out the song and the new EP's tracklist below.

<a href="https://spyhc.bandcamp.com/album/seen-enough">Seen Enough by SPY</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "On The Brin"

02 "Stay In Your Lane"

03 "Dim"

04 "Void Of Passion"

06 "Overlord"

07 "Quit The Act"

The Seen Enough EP is out 2/21 on Closed Casket Activities.