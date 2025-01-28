Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – “Turned To Dust (Rolling On)”

Will Oldham and Matt Sweeney were already underground-music veterans when they recorded their strange, hypnotic, generally incredible 2005 classic Superwolf. That album just turned 20 over the weekend, and both of them are still making great records. Oldham is making a lot of them. On Friday, Oldham will release The Purple Bird, the latest from his Bonnie 'Prince' Billy alter-ego.

Every once in a while, Will Oldham likes to mess around with classic country-music sounds, and that's what he's done on Purple Bird. Oldham recorded it in Nashville with producer David "Ferg" Ferguson and a crew of veteran session musicians. We've already posted three early tracks: "Our Home" with Tim O'Brien, "Downstream" with John Anderson, and "London May." We're getting one last song today.

"Turned To Dust (Rolling On)" is the opening track from Purple Bird, and it starts with Oldham singing that he's just an ordinary man, which is really a matter of perspective. The song unfolds as a big, splendid country singalong about our greater insignificance in the face of our own temporary existence. The harmonies are just killer. Listen below.

<a href="https://bonnieprincebilly.bandcamp.com/album/the-purple-bird">The Purple Bird by Bonnie "Prince" Billy</a>

The Purple Bird is out 1/31 via No Quarter/Domino. At 2PM eastern on 1/30, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy will be in the virtual house for a Bandcamp listening party, and you can RSVP here.