Lucrecia Dalt – “cosa rara” (Feat. David Sylvian)

The Colombian-born, Berlin-based musician Lucrecia Dalt does a lot of film-score work, and she's also released an impressive string of her own experimental pop records. Next month, she'll come out with a new EP called cosa rara, and its title track is a collaboration with the former Japan frontman and all-around art-rock legend David Sylvian.

David Sylvian mixed "cosa rara," and he co-wrote it and co-produced it with Lucrecia Dalt. It's a moody, exquisitely designed track with Dalt's deadpan Spanish-language vocals over a rippling groove. Toward the end, Sylvian shows up to intone some cryptic English-language stuff in his deep baritone. It's cool when kindred spirits find each other. Here's what Dalt says about it:

The lyrics paint an urban experience of the sublime -- a deliciously lurid scene between two lovers, reveling in each other's presence so fervently that they create a wild magnetic force field, attracting all sorts of delightful chaos around them. They disrupt the fabric of reality, with anomalies seeping in from the edges of perception.

Listen below.

The cosa rara EP is out 2/28 on RVNG Intl.