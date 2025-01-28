Super Bloom: A Benefit For Fire Relief In Los Angeles Compilation Features Jenny Lewis x Cass McCombs, Ty Segall, Jim James, & More

Though some much-needed weekend rain provided some reprieve, many Los Angelenos are without homes as wildfires continue to endanger Southern California. Tons of musicians have been rallying together to help those affected; there are a handful of great benefit concerts scheduled in LA in the coming weeks, including FireAid, G*ve A F*ck LA, and a Stereogum-sponsored gig featuring local bands Rocket, Draag, and RAM. If you can't make it to those shows, however, there are also a few benefit compilations available to purchase, including one put together by Leaving Records. Today, (((folkYEAH!))) Presents have announced a compilation of their own called Super Bloom, featuring contributions from Jenny Lewis, Cass McCombs, Ty Segall, Jim James, and more.

Available on Bandcamp, all the proceeds from Super Bloom will go to LA mutual aid organizations including Sweet Relief, Direct Relief, Mutual Aid LA, Anti-Recidivism Coalition, and Pasadena Humane. Also on its tracklist are songs by the War on Drugs, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Mac DeMarco, Guided By Voices, Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Dirty Projectors, Robyn Hitchcock, La Luz, Dr. Dog, Hiss Golden Messenger, Bedouine, Mary Lattimore, and more. Some were recorded in Altadena, while others are existing songs that were previously unreleased.

There's a few dozen tracks on this compilation, but you have to purchase the album to listen to all of them. As a preview, you can hear Shannon Lay's "Tides" below.