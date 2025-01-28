Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Southern Sludge Greats Rwake Announce First Album In 13 Years

12:06 PM EST on January 28, 2025

In the late '90s, the sludge metal monsters known as Rwake came stomping out of Little Rock, Arkansas with a sound that could swallow universes. Rwake made crushing, rabid epics that regularly exceeded 10 minutes. Their structures were proggy and ambitious, and there was always just a tinge of Southern rock melody in their riffage, but they always put primal catharsis front and center. Rwake had a great run of underground classics, but it's been a very long time since their last one. Now, suddenly, they're back.

Rwake haven't released an album since the towering Rest, which came out 13 and a half years ago. Rwake have never quite gone away, and they've dropped a few compilation tracks over the years. Most recently, they resurfaced in 2020, contributing an eight-minute demo called "Infinince" to Shut It Down: A Benefit For Black Lives and a cover of "The Writ" to a Magnetic Eye Black Sabbath tribute. Now, Rwake are coming out with a new album, and it's appropriately titled The Return Of Magik.

Rwake recorded The Return Of Magik on home turf, in Hensley, Arkansas. It's their first record with new guitarist Austin Sublett. The band has shared the album's title track, and I am delighted to report that it's 13 minutes long. There are a few quiet, ominous stretches in there, and there's one extremely cool spoken-word bit, but this thing starts thrashing from the opening seconds and rarely lets up. It's hard for a band to come back after such a long time with something that lives up to the myth, but they've done it. Below, check out the song's spooky Jonathon Oudthone-directed video and the new LP's tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "You Swore We’d Always Be Together"
02 "The Return of Magik"
03 "With Stardust Flowers"
04 "Distant Constellations And The Psychedelic Incarceration"
05 "In After Reverse"
06 "Φ"

The Return Of Magik is out 3/14 on Relapse.

Jonathon Oudthone

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Skrillex, Dylan Brady & Caroline Polachek – “hit me where it hurts”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Confidence Man Announce New EP Active Scenes Vol. One: Hear “Damaged Goods”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Moses Sumney – “O Mistress Mine”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Konradsen – “Nick Of Time” (Feat. Gia Margaret)

November 14, 2025
New Music

Hercules & Love Affair Announces New EP Someone Else Is Calling: Hear The Title Track Feat. Hips & Lips

November 14, 2025
New Music

Stream Momma’s Deluxe Welcome To My Blue Sky With Four New Songs And Their Elliott Smith Cover

November 14, 2025