Jason Schwartzman Teases First New Coconut Records Music In 13 Years

It's been over 13 years since Jason Schwartzman last released music as Coconut Records and over 15 since his last studio album Davy. He was already a well-established actor at the time, but his film career really took off post-Davy, and most of us just assumed Coconut Records would stay on hiatus. Well, that hiatus appears to be over: Ben Kweller announced last month that Coconut Records would feature on his upcoming album Cover The Mirrors, and now, it looks like Kweller is helping out on a Coconut Records project in return.

TikTok bans be damned, Schwartzman launched an account on the platform over the weekend under the username @coconutrecordsofficial. He's been posting steadily over the past couple of days, teasing new music: "Writing new Coconut Records on FaceTime be like," he captioned a screen recording of him FaceTiming Kweller. He followed that up with another video, writing in the text blocks: "Me and my friend Ben are writing and recording and we learned that if we get 1,000 followers we will be able to go live on TikTok so please tell your friends so we can turn on the camz when we make the jamz." The account has almost 2,000 followers now.

We have no idea when to expect these jamz, but we'll let you know as soon as we do. Catch up with Schwartzman's TikToks below. (I'm pretty sure he's wearing a Numero Group t-shirt in one.)

https://www.tiktok.com/@coconutrecordsofficial/video/7464368424542670111

https://www.tiktok.com/@coconutrecordsofficial/video/7464431726845005098

https://www.tiktok.com/@coconutrecordsofficial/video/7464820296302824747