Caroline Rose – “conversation with shiv (liquid k song)”

Caroline Rose is ready to follow up 2023's The Art Of Forgetting — and soon. In just 10 days, Rose will drop their new album year of the slug. We're getting a preview today in the form of "conversation with shiv (liquid k song)," a stripped-down lo-fi pop-rock track spiked with traces of classic rock and Americana.

Rose recorded the new album on Garageband into a phone, and based on this one track, the results are both intimate and addictive. "I’m just trying to make music diverse enough that AI can’t reproduce it," they explain. "Sometimes it’s nice to have a pearl before it’s polished."

In addition to the homemade LP, Rose is announcing a solo tour of independent venues chosen to avoid large service fees. "These places are the working class of the touring industry," Rose says. "They’re the ones hit hardest by the corporations hoarding all the money at the top and yet they still find a way to keep their doors open. I cut my teeth in these small clubs. I’m really grateful for them."

Below, hear "conversation with shiv (liquid k song)" and check out the tracklist, which begins with "everything in its right place" — not a Radiohead cover, I'm told.

<a href="https://carolinerosemusic.bandcamp.com/album/year-of-the-slug">year of the slug by Caroline Rose</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "everything in its right place"

02 "to be lonely"

03 "conversation with shiv (liquid k song)"

04 "we don’t talk anymore"

05 "strange things"

06 "goddamn train"

07 "antigravity struggle"

08 "dirge (it’s trash day) aka trash day dirge"

09 "another life"

10 "desperation, baby"

11 "kings of east LA"

TOUR DATES:

03/05 - Miami, FL @ Sweat Records

03/06 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

03/07 - Jacksonville, FL @ The Walrus [SOLD OUT]

03/08 - Jacksonville, FL @ The Walrus

03/11 - Atlanta, GA @ The EARL

03/13 - Asheville, NC @ AyurPrana

03/14 - Charlotte, NC @ Evening Muse

03/15 - Winston Salem, NC @ SECCA

04/10 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room

04/11 - Memphis, TN @ Hernando's

04/12 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry's

04/13 - Mobile, AL @ Callaghan's

04/15 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

04/17 - Little Rock, AR @ White Water Tavern

04/18 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Factory Obscura

04/19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

04/20 - Houston, TX @ Continental Club

04/24-26 - Austin, TX @ CBoys

year of the slug is out 2/7. Pre-order it here.