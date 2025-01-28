GUM & Ambrose Kenny-Smith – “Telescope”

Last year, Jay Watson's project GUM and King Gizzard's Ambrose Kenny-Smith teamed up for the collaborative album Ill Times. Today, the Australian psych musicians announced a deluxe version and shared "Telescope."

"Telescope" is one of four extra tracks on the expanded edition, and it serves as a playful, groovy preview. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dud”

02 “Ill Times”

03 “Minor Setback”

04 “Fool For You”

05 “Resilience”

06 “Powertrippn’”

07 “Old Transistor Radio”

08 “Emu Rock”

09 “Marionette”

10 “The Gloater”

11 "Snow Angels"

12 "Unchartered Waters"

13 "Telescope"

14 "Broken Hearted Blues"

Ill Times is out 3/28 on p(doom). Pre-order it here.