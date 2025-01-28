Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

GUM & Ambrose Kenny-Smith – “Telescope”

6:20 PM EST on January 28, 2025

Last year, Jay Watson's project GUM and King Gizzard's Ambrose Kenny-Smith teamed up for the collaborative album Ill Times. Today, the Australian psych musicians announced a deluxe version and shared "Telescope."

"Telescope" is one of four extra tracks on the expanded edition, and it serves as a playful, groovy preview. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Dud”
02 “Ill Times”
03 “Minor Setback”
04 “Fool For You”
05 “Resilience”
06 “Powertrippn’”
07 “Old Transistor Radio”
08 “Emu Rock”
09 “Marionette”
10 “The Gloater”
11 "Snow Angels"
12 "Unchartered Waters"
13 "Telescope"
14 "Broken Hearted Blues"

Ill Times is out 3/28 on p(doom). Pre-order it here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Skrillex, Dylan Brady & Caroline Polachek – “hit me where it hurts”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Confidence Man Announce New EP Active Scenes Vol. One: Hear “Damaged Goods”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Moses Sumney – “O Mistress Mine”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Konradsen – “Nick Of Time” (Feat. Gia Margaret)

November 14, 2025
New Music

Hercules & Love Affair Announces New EP Someone Else Is Calling: Hear The Title Track Feat. Hips & Lips

November 14, 2025
New Music

Stream Momma’s Deluxe Welcome To My Blue Sky With Four New Songs And Their Elliott Smith Cover

November 14, 2025