Mamalarky – “Feels So Wrong”

Since the release of the sophomore effort Pocket Fantasy, Mamalarky have released the groovy tune "Nothing Lasts Forever" and signed to Epitaph. Today, the indie rock quartet is back with "Feels So Wrong."

“Certain times in my life have felt like a weird intersection, where a lot of good and bad happen at the same time," leader Livvy Bennett explains. She continues:

At this point, I had quit my full time job to go on tour and subsequently deliver pizzas, often for no tips, and always with no working AC. I had also started producing music at a greater capacity than ever before and felt really hopeful about what was being made. Still every day ended in an inconclusive feeling. When I started writing "Feels So Wrong" I was recognizing that the things that should make you feel happy never bring as much meaning as sorting through the muck, confronting your challenges even when it sucks, even when there’s no end in sight. There is always reason to remain hopeful, even in uncertain, murky times when everything feels wrong. I swear!

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

02/13 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

02/14 - Bradenton, FL @ Oscura

02/15 - Jacksonville, FL @ Our Music Our Future

02/16 - Lake Worth, FL @ Propaganda

03/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex *

03/22 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew *

03/23 - Oakland, CA @ The New Paris *

03/27 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern *

03/28 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *

03/29 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *

03/30 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Fest *

04/01 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

04/03 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head *

04/04 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves *

04/05 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas *

04/08 - Mesa, AZ @ The Underground *

04/09 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box *

* w/ Hinds