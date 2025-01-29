Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Mamalarky – “Feels So Wrong”

12:39 PM EST on January 29, 2025

Since the release of the sophomore effort Pocket Fantasy, Mamalarky have released the groovy tune "Nothing Lasts Forever" and signed to Epitaph. Today, the indie rock quartet is back with "Feels So Wrong."

“Certain times in my life have felt like a weird intersection, where a lot of good and bad happen at the same time," leader Livvy Bennett explains. She continues:

At this point, I had quit my full time job to go on tour and subsequently deliver pizzas, often for no tips, and always with no working AC. I had also started producing music at a greater capacity than ever before and felt really hopeful about what was being made. Still every day ended in an inconclusive feeling. When I started writing "Feels So Wrong" I was recognizing that the things that should make you feel happy never bring as much meaning as sorting through the muck, confronting your challenges even when it sucks, even when there’s no end in sight. There is always reason to remain hopeful, even in uncertain, murky times when everything feels wrong. I swear!

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:
02/13 - Miami, FL @ Gramps
02/14 - Bradenton, FL @ Oscura
02/15 - Jacksonville, FL @ Our Music Our Future
02/16 - Lake Worth, FL @ Propaganda
03/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex *
03/22 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew *
03/23 - Oakland, CA @ The New Paris *
03/27 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern *
03/28 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *
03/29 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *
03/30 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Fest *
04/01 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *
04/03 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head *
04/04 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves *
04/05 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas *
04/08 - Mesa, AZ @ The Underground *
04/09 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box *

* w/ Hinds

Michelle Mercado

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
News

Man/Woman/Chainsaw – “Only Girl”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Method Of Doubt Share Fiery, Passionate New EP Total Soul Ignition

November 17, 2025
New Music

Peaer Announce First New Album In Seven Years Doppelgänger: Hear “Button”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Svalbard Share Final Song “If We Could Still Be Saved”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Skrillex, Dylan Brady & Caroline Polachek – “hit me where it hurts”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Confidence Man Announce New EP Active Scenes Vol. One: Hear “Damaged Goods”

November 14, 2025