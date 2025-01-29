Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Winter & Hooky – “horseshoe”

12:16 PM EST on January 29, 2025

Last year, Winter — the project of Samira Winter, who happens to be the sister of Shower Curtain leader Victoria Winter — released the idiosyncratic EP …and she’s still listening. Today, the indie artist is announcing a collaborative EP titled Water Season with glitchy Philly duo Hooky, who made our list of the best shoegaze songs of 2024. The lead single "horseshoe" is out now.

“I took the train to Philly and for a couple of days, we just jammed at Scott [Turner]’s place for hours,” Winter explains about the “horseshoe” music video. “It was this cool feeling of making new friends, exploring a city and also making art together for the first time. It strangely felt like I had known them forever, even though it was the first time we were hanging out.”

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "horseshoe"
02 "in your pocket"
03 "lost tears"
04 "i like you"

Water Season is out 2/14 via Julia's War. Pre-order it here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
News

Man/Woman/Chainsaw – “Only Girl”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Method Of Doubt Share Fiery, Passionate New EP Total Soul Ignition

November 17, 2025
New Music

Peaer Announce First New Album In Seven Years Doppelgänger: Hear “Button”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Svalbard Share Final Song “If We Could Still Be Saved”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Skrillex, Dylan Brady & Caroline Polachek – “hit me where it hurts”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Confidence Man Announce New EP Active Scenes Vol. One: Hear “Damaged Goods”

November 14, 2025