Winter & Hooky – “horseshoe”

Last year, Winter — the project of Samira Winter, who happens to be the sister of Shower Curtain leader Victoria Winter — released the idiosyncratic EP …and she’s still listening. Today, the indie artist is announcing a collaborative EP titled Water Season with glitchy Philly duo Hooky, who made our list of the best shoegaze songs of 2024. The lead single "horseshoe" is out now.

“I took the train to Philly and for a couple of days, we just jammed at Scott [Turner]’s place for hours,” Winter explains about the “horseshoe” music video. “It was this cool feeling of making new friends, exploring a city and also making art together for the first time. It strangely felt like I had known them forever, even though it was the first time we were hanging out.”

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "horseshoe"

02 "in your pocket"

03 "lost tears"

04 "i like you"

Water Season is out 2/14 via Julia's War. Pre-order it here.