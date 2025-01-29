Real Bad Man & ZelooperZ Announce New Album Dear Psilocybin Feat. Boldy James, MAVI, & The Alchemist

Real Bad Man, the LA-based producer who's worked a lot with Boldy James over the past few years, has announced a new joint album with Detroit rapper ZelooperZ. Dear Psilocybin is out on Feb. 7 -- that's soon! -- and it boasts guest features from Boldy along with the Alchemist and MAVI. Today, we get to hear the lead single "Sweet Celine."

The ominous-sounding "Sweet Celine" has little to no percussion, with lackadaisical vocals layered over a guitar and piano instrumental that gradually gets a little more off-kilter. Watch Jimmy Regular's video for "Sweet Celine" and see the full tracklist for Dear Psilocybin below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Dear Psilocybin"

02 "World Blew"

03 "In The Wind" (Feat. The Alchemist)

04 "Sweet Celine"

05 "Explains It Scientifically"

06 "Lost All Control"

07 "Accidental Killer"

08 "Hansel And Gretel" (Feat. Boldy James)

09 "Trenchblade"

10 "Past Life" (Feat. MAVI)

11 "Buggin"

12 "Kingdom Come (Hyping Me Up)"

13 "Arríba Arríba"

Dear Psilocybin is out 2/7 via Real Bad Man.