Anyway, Here’s Bring Me The Horizon’s “Wonderwall” Cover

Over the past few years, Bring Me The Horizon have branched out from their mall goth metalcore to collaborate with the likes of Grimes and Lil Uzi Vert. But today, Bring Me The Horizon aren't just going back to their roots, they're going back to the root of all roots. They're covering "Wonderwall."

With about six months to go until that big reunion tour begins, Bring Me The Horizon have shared their rendition of the Oasis classic as part of the Spotify Singles series. (They style it "WONDERWaLL" over there, but I'm pretending I didn't see that.) They made the song their own with lots of double-kick drums and a few screeched "I said maaayyybeeee"s. Maybe this is them officially tossing their hat into the ring for opening act consideration. Anyway, listen to BMTH's "Wonderwall" below.

UPDATE: Liam Gallagher approves.