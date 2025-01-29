Skip to Content
Watch MJ Lenderman Play Manning Fireworks Highlights For His Tiny Desk Concert

11:23 AM EST on January 29, 2025

It was only 10 months ago that Wednesday played their Tiny Desk concert supporting their great album Rat Saw God. Now that band's guitarist MJ Lenderman has returned to NPR's office for a Tiny Desk concert of his own, supporting his solo album Manning Fireworks, which we also loved.

Sadly, Lenderman did not play "She's Leaving You." But he did play other Manning Fireworks highlights "Wristwatch," "Rip Torn," and "You Don't Know The Shape I'm In," as well as "Catholic Priest" from his 2021 album Ghost Of Your Guitar Solo, an older staple of his live shows.

Lenderman's backing band is usually called the Wind, but according to NPR's concert notes, they call themselves the Breeze when they do stripped-back sets like this. Cute. Unsurprisingly, they sounded great, and you can watch below.

If you didn't see Lenderman's live This Is Lorelei cover we posted last night, watch that too.

