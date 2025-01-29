Nick Cave Says To Play Kanye West’s “I Am A God” At His Funeral

Nick Cave loves Kanye West, and he plans to continue loving Kanye West for the rest of his life. In 2020, long after tons of people got sick of West's antics, Cave wrote this in his Red Hand Files newsletter: "There is no musician on Earth that is as committed to their own derangement as Kanye, and in this respect, at this point in time, he is our greatest artist." A couple of years later, Cave wrote about continuing to love West's music even in light of his antisemitic statements. Now, Cave has left instructions to play one particularly funny Kanye track at his funeral.

In the latest edition of his Red Hand Files newsletter, Cave answers two questions from fans. One of them is about the regret and self-hatred that can follow us around for our entire lives, and Cave offers a thoughtful, empathetic answer about the importance of moving on from that endless cycle. The other is about the song that Cave wants to be played at his funeral, and he offers this: "Please, ‘I Am A God’ by Kanye West."

When the world is faced with Nick Cave's sad but inevitable passing, we have our instructions: Hurry up with the damn croissants.