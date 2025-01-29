Madonna Did A Surprise Standup Comedy Set In NYC

Madonna has always liked to ham it up in front of a crowd, but over the weekend, the Queen Of Pop did a performance on a much, much smaller scale than usual. She made an appearance at New York's famed Comedy Cellar last Saturday night, doing a half-hour stand-up set in an intimate 150-cap room.

The Cellar can be pretty strict about recording video, so this is one of those odd cases where we're getting our information from The Sun: Apparently, Madonna's good pal Amy Schumer brought her to the venue, where the singer dropped a lot of curse words and made a joke about how she'll soon have no staff if Trump's mass deportations continue at this rate. (Oh, that's not...)

It doesn't seem like Madonna totally bombed, but a source told The Sun that it took a while for folks to start laughing at her set, because they were very stunned that Madonna was doing stand-up comedy. I guess it's time for her to work on her material, girl.

