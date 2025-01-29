Skip to Content
Madonna Did A Surprise Standup Comedy Set In NYC

1:48 PM EST on January 29, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12:
Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

|Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Madonna has always liked to ham it up in front of a crowd, but over the weekend, the Queen Of Pop did a performance on a much, much smaller scale than usual. She made an appearance at New York's famed Comedy Cellar last Saturday night, doing a half-hour stand-up set in an intimate 150-cap room.

The Cellar can be pretty strict about recording video, so this is one of those odd cases where we're getting our information from The Sun: Apparently, Madonna's good pal Amy Schumer brought her to the venue, where the singer dropped a lot of curse words and made a joke about how she'll soon have no staff if Trump's mass deportations continue at this rate. (Oh, that's not...)

It doesn't seem like Madonna totally bombed, but a source told The Sun that it took a while for folks to start laughing at her set, because they were very stunned that Madonna was doing stand-up comedy. I guess it's time for her to work on her material, girl.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DFVw4wegx-X/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

