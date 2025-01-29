Skip to Content
Dave Matthews Drops Out Of FireAid And MusiCares Grateful Dead Tribute

1:56 PM EST on January 29, 2025

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Inductee Dave Matthews of the Dave Matthews Band performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

|Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dave Matthews has pulled out of a pair of high-profile appearances in Los Angeles this week, citing an urgent family situation. "Due to a critical illness in the family, Dave Matthew is unfortunately unable to perform at the FireAid and MusiCares benefits this week," a message posted to the DMB leader's Instagram reads.

At FireAid, the massive, multi-venue charity concert this Thursday benefitting wildfire relief in the LA area, Matthews was set to perform his first ever collaborative set with John Mayer, to the delight of every Abercrombie wearer in my high school class. That won't be happening anymore, but FireAid will still bring a staggering array of big names to the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome.

The following night at Crypto.com Arena, the Recording Academy's charitable arm, MusiCares, is throwing its annual Grammy weekend event, which this year is a tribute to the Grateful Dead. Matthews was to perform at that show, too, but those in attendance will still see the likes of Noah Kahan, the War On Drugs, Vampire Weekend, and My Morning Jacket.

