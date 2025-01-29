Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

2:23 PM EST on January 29, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Pete Yorn speaks with Matt Pinfield at The Drop: Pete Yorn at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on October 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

|Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Matt Pinfield had a stroke. The media personality and former MTV VJ was hospitalized after suffering the medical emergency on Jan. 6, Billboard reports. His daughter, Jessica, reportedly filed for a temporary conservatorship. He remains in the hospital more than three weeks later.

Pinfield, perhaps best known for hosting MTV's 120 Minutes, has maintained a number of jobs in radio and TV in recent years. LA radio station KCSN recently alluded to his health struggles in a statement: "The SoCal Sound’s legendary DJ Matt Pinfield will be taking a temporary leave of absence. We are fully supportive of Matt and hope to have his energetic knowledge of rock n’ roll back on the air soon.”

The night before his stroke, Pinfield was photographed with Billy Corgan, Filter's Richard Patrick, and Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke at Marilyn Manson's birthday party.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Ariana Grande, Cher, Lily Allen Announced For Final SNL Episodes Of 2025

November 17, 2025
News

Sunflower Bean’s Julia Cumming Is In The New Running Man Movie

November 17, 2025
News

Man/Woman/Chainsaw – “Only Girl”

November 17, 2025
News

Beatles Release Trailer For The Beatles Anthology Re-Release, Paul McCartney Shares Wings Audiobook Excerpt And Anti-AI Bonus Track

November 17, 2025
News

Steph Curry Ties Michael Jordan Record By Playing Like Hayley Williams

November 17, 2025
News

Influencer Who Grabbed Ariana Grande At Movie Premiere Sentenced To Nine Days In Singapore Jail

November 17, 2025