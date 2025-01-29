Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Matt Pinfield had a stroke. The media personality and former MTV VJ was hospitalized after suffering the medical emergency on Jan. 6, Billboard reports. His daughter, Jessica, reportedly filed for a temporary conservatorship. He remains in the hospital more than three weeks later.

Pinfield, perhaps best known for hosting MTV's 120 Minutes, has maintained a number of jobs in radio and TV in recent years. LA radio station KCSN recently alluded to his health struggles in a statement: "The SoCal Sound’s legendary DJ Matt Pinfield will be taking a temporary leave of absence. We are fully supportive of Matt and hope to have his energetic knowledge of rock n’ roll back on the air soon.”

The night before his stroke, Pinfield was photographed with Billy Corgan, Filter's Richard Patrick, and Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke at Marilyn Manson's birthday party.