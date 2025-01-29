Skip to Content
Hear Q Lazzarus’ Previously Unreleased “I See Your Eyes”

4:38 PM EST on January 29, 2025

A posthumous album from Q Lazzarus, the singer best known for her haunting darkwave classic "Goodbye Horses," will arrive next month via the esteemed Sacred Bones label. So far advance tracks from Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives Of Q Lazzarus have included a version of the Silence Of The Lambs staple and Lazzarus' cover of the Talking Heads' "Heaven." Today we get a previously unreleased original from the woman born Diane Luckey. "I See Your Eyes" is a brightly chiming new wave track with an abundance of forward momentum. Check it out below.

Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives Of Q Lazzarus is out 2/21 on Sacred Bones. There will be an advance listening party 2/17 at Goodbye Horses Wine Bar in London.

