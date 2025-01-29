Skip to Content
New Music

Marisa Anderson – “Friday Afternoon, November”

4:52 PM EST on January 29, 2025

The Portland guitarist Marisa Anderson is someone you should always be checking for, and if you checked for her today you'd find a splendid new track on her Bandcamp page. "Friday Afternoon, November" is an achingly pretty instrumental that laces its warm, swooning chords and riffs with audio of children at play.

A statement from Anderson:

This piece is inspired by the James Baldwin quote "The children are always ours, every single one of them, all over the globe; and I am beginning to suspect that whoever is incapable of recognizing this may be incapable of morality."

I live next door to a school and the sound of kids playing runs through my daily life. As I was working on this song I realized that when I listened back through headphones there was a silence at the heart of the piece, but when I listened back on speakers, the sound of the kids playing blew in through the window and I understood that this was the center around which the song revolves.

Listen below.

