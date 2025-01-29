Skip to Content
A.L. West – "Nothing At All" & "Rabbitbrush 2"

6:13 PM EST on January 29, 2025

We know Daniel Bryson because he drummed on our Band To Watch Skirts' song "Run" last year. However, the Texas-based musician also makes music as A.L. West, and today he shared the two new songs "Nothing At All" and "Rabbitbrush 2."

Both tunes are great, but "Rabbitbrush 2" is a real stunner. The guitars are fuzzy and sweeping — reminiscent of Pity Sex's distorted gems — building into an intense finale. It comes with a music video directed by Alex Montenegro aka Skirts. Watch below, and hear "Nothing At All" as well.

