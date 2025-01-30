Black Country, New Road Announce New Album Forever Howlong: Hear “Besties”

In 2022, Black Country, New Road delivered their sophomore effort Ants From Up There and their live album Live At Bush Hall following the departure of vocalist Isaac Wood. Today, the art-rock band is announcing their new LP Forever Howlong. The lead single "Besties" is out now.

Forever Howlong is produced by James Ford. "Besties" comes with a music video directed by Rianne White, who says:

"Besties" came into my world with a dance of feelings, with such an understood concept of exploring the core emotion of taking on the world, and its obstacles to be with her, the bestie, again. Building this with the band took me to so many memories, informed by a collective of experiences from my childhood writing letters and maps to my bestie, into formulating our own map and sliding-doors effect narrative — charged with the instinctual punch and intuition of — I need to be with my bestie now. Working with Georgia, May and Tyler was a real treat across their performances especially, and quite literally, running from the more conventional lip-sync world, and injecting cameo moments with Charlie, Lewis and Luke. Knee-high in January’s jacket of mud, darkness, fields, street corners and a pack of hounds we found the beating heart of a world made better by chasing love and connection. Shooting in these conditions, and having fun is a real testament to a fantastic team and collective of people! It’s been such a pleasure, this song was love at first harpsichord!

Listen below, and watch the video starting at noon ET.

<a href="https://blackcountrynewroad.bandcamp.com/album/forever-howlong">Forever Howlong by Black Country, New Road</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Besties"

02 "The Big Spin"

03 "Socks"

04 "Salem Sisters"

05 "Two Horses"

06 "Mary"

07 "Happy Birthday"

08 "For The Cold Country"

09 "Nancy Tries To Take The Night"

10 "Forever Howlong"

11 "Goodbye (Don’t Tell Me)"

TOUR DATES:

05/13 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed ^

05/14 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown +

05/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

05/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory ~

05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ~

05/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ~

05/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ~

05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater ~

06/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

08/15 – Paredes De Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura

08/17 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/28-31 – Dorset, UK @ End Of The Road

09/11 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

09/12 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

09/15 – Dublin, IRE @ Olympia

09/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

09/20 – Gateshead, UK @ The Glasshouse

09/22 – Bristol, UK @ Beacon

09/24 – Cambridge, UK @ The Corn Exchange

10/09 – Paris, FR @ Casino De Paris

10/10 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

10/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/14 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria

10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

10/17 – Copenhagen, NL @ Vega

10/18 – Stockholm, SWE @ Fallan

10/19 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10/21 – Hamburg, GE @ Mojo

10/22 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

10/23 – Lausanne, SWI @ Les Docks

10/25 – Milan, ITA @ Magazzini Generali

10/26 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

10/28 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/30 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

10/31 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

^ w/ Friko and Nora Brown with Stephanie Coleman

+ w/ Friko

* w/St. Vincent

~ w/ Nora Brown with Stephanie Coleman

Forever Howlong is out 4/4 on Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.