True Green – “Consider The Priesthood” & “Falconry”

6:58 PM EST on January 30, 2025

Last year, True Green unveiled their debut album My Lost Decade. The project helmed by Dan Hornsby — who wrote the novels Sucker and Via Negativa — makes clever bedroom-pop tunes, and today they're back with some more: "Consider The Priesthood" and "Falconry."

"Consider The Priesthood" is a sprawling, Alex G-like gem while "Falconry" is a quick, moving ballad. The songs feature multi-instrumentalist Tailer Ransom of Owl’s Head Mountain on banjo, synthesizer, and harmony, as well as Zach Mitchell of Big Clown on drums and John Goddard on bass. Listen below.

