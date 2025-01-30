True Green – “Consider The Priesthood” & “Falconry”

Last year, True Green unveiled their debut album My Lost Decade. The project helmed by Dan Hornsby — who wrote the novels Sucker and Via Negativa — makes clever bedroom-pop tunes, and today they're back with some more: "Consider The Priesthood" and "Falconry."

"Consider The Priesthood" is a sprawling, Alex G-like gem while "Falconry" is a quick, moving ballad. The songs feature multi-instrumentalist Tailer Ransom of Owl’s Head Mountain on banjo, synthesizer, and harmony, as well as Zach Mitchell of Big Clown on drums and John Goddard on bass. Listen below.