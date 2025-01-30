Ringo Starr Confirms He’s Never Eaten Pizza

Ringo Starr famously appeared in a Pizza Hut commercial in 1995. But let this be a reminder that you can't believe everything you see on TV: During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, the former Beatle confirmed the long-running rumor that he's never eaten pizza in his 84 years of life.

Starr, whose band is up for three Grammys this year, broke the news during a segment where Kimmel was asking him to clear up some rumors about him. "I've never had a pizza," Starr said. "Or a curry. Well, I’m allergic to several items, and with pizza, you don’t know what you’re putting in it half the time. Or the curry. So I’m pretty strict with myself because it makes me ill immediately."

That poor guy has spent enough time being ill already! I don't blame him! But I do feel bad for him, and so does Kimmel: "I used to think you had the greatest life, and now I realize mine is better."

Watch the full interview below; the pizza comments begin around the 10-minute mark.