Will Smith & Big Sean – “Beautiful Scars”

Back in the late '90s, Will Smith famously turned down the role of Neo in The Matrix so that he could play Jim West in Wild Wild West instead. As a result, The Matrix ended with a Rage Against The Machine needledrop rather than a song where Will Smith recaps the plot of The Matrix. What might've been! Earlier this week, Will Smith referred back to that Hollywood-history moment in teasers for "Beautiful Scars," his new single with Big Sean. That Matrix-themed art almost overshadowed what might be the weirdest thing here: Will Smith has a new song with Big Sean? Yes, he does, and it's out now.

Will Smith hasn't released an album since the 2005 flop Lost And Found. Over the years, he's flirted with a return to music, but nothing much has come of it. Lately, though, Smith has been talking about dropping another album, and "Beautiful Scars" appears to be the lead single. (UPDATE: The album is called Based On True Story and it's out in March.) "Beautiful Scars" is a motivational soul-sample thing, and it's got Smith rapping intently, cramming in lots of wordplay and vaguely therapy-scented king-of-the-world stuff. Even if Big Sean wasn't on the song, this might sound like the Fresh Prince adapting the Big Sean flow. (He also mentions The Matrix in his lyrics, but not in a "man, I should've taken that role in The Matrix" context.)

"Beautiful Scars" was produced by OBanga, who also sings the hook. I just went down a little bit of a Discogs rabbit hole, and it appears that OBanga, sometimes working under the name Omarr, has been working with Will Smith ever since the 1999 album Willennium. In more recent years, he's also worked with Smith's son Jaden. Before Willennium, OBanga was producing for Smith's Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air little sister Tatyana Ali, back when she made her brief but moderately successful run at pop stardom. People have interesting lives! You can watch the Matrix-themed "Beautiful Scars" video is below.