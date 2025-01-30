Marianne Faithfull Dead At 78

Marianne Faithfull, the English singer and actress known for hits like "As Tears Go By" and films like The Girl On A Motorcycle, died today at 78, BBC reports. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull," a statement from her family said. "Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed."

Marianne Evelyn Gabriel Faithfull was born Dec. 29, 1946 in Hampstead, London. Her childhood was somewhat turbulent, moving around often within England and spending part of her early life at a commune in Oxfordshire. She was also briefly a weekly boarder at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Convent School in Reading, for which she received significant financial aid due to her family's income. Under tumultuous circumstances, she also contracted tuberculosis multiple times.

Faithfull's singing career began in 1964, when she moved back to London permanently and immersed herself in the city's folk scene. That year, she also attended a release party for the Rolling Stones; there, she met the band's manager and producer Andrew Loog Oldham, who -- along with Stones Mick Jagger and Keith Richards -- co-wrote her debut single "As Tears Go By." The song became a Top 10 hit in the UK, and her subsequent singles including "This Little Bird," "Summer Nights," and "Come And Stay With Me" were successful too. She released six studio albums between 1965 and 1967.

Faithfull married her first husband, the artist John Dunbar, in 1965. Shortly thereafter, she gave birth to their son Nicholas, and struck up a friendship with Stones multi-instrumentalist Brian Jones and his then-girlfriend Anita Pallenberg. Famously, she quickly became romantically tied to Jagger, leaving Dunbar to live with him hardly a year after their marriage. Faithfull is believed to have inspired quite a few of the Rolling Stones' songs from this era, including "Wild Horses," "I Got The Blues," and "You Can't Always Get What You Want." Simultaneously, she kept up a prolific acting career both on stage and on screen. She appeared in plays like Edward Bond's Early Morning and Chekhov's Three Sisters, and in films such as The Girl On A Motorcycle and the 1969 adaptation of Hamlet. She continued acting occasionally throughout her lifetime.

But Faithfull's life began to spiral in the 1970s: She split from Jagger, lost custody of her son, became addicted to cocaine and heroin, and suffered from disordered eating. She attempted suicide, rarely performed live, and struggled to find stable housing. In 1979, she released her seventh studio album Broken English, often considered her best. Pivoting from folk to new wave, her previously light and clear vocals had become damaged and raspier due to laryngitis and substance use. But that roughness suited the record's dark, melancholic themes.

Faithfull's comeback was commercially successful, but she battled drug addiction behind the scenes, attending a couple of rehabilitation clinics in the '80s. She leaned into more rock, blues, and cabaret influences on her next album, 1987's Strange Weather, the first record she released after overcoming her heroin addiction. In 1990, she starred in the live stage adaptation of Pink Floyd's The Wall rock opera, setting off a successful run of live albums. Faithfull recorded and performed consistently, collaborating with the likes of Roger Waters, Emmylou Harris, Nick Cave, Rob Ellis, Mark Lanegan, and many more. She released over 20 albums throughout her career, with the most recent, the spoken-word She Walks In Beauty, arriving in 2021. Faithfull published Faithfull: An Autobiography in 2008.

Jagger has paid tribute on social media: "I am so saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull," he writes. "She was so much part of my life for so long. She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered." Jagger's bandmate Keith Richards also chimed in, "My heartfelt condolences to Marianne’s family! I’m so sad and will miss her!!"

Revisit some of Faithfull's career highlights below.