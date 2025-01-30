Japanese Breakfast’s Crying In H Mart Movie Put On Hold

Plans have been underway for years to adapt Crying In H Mart, the bestselling memoir from Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner, into a movie. The project was announced way back in 2021, and it picked up a lot of momentum in 2023. Will Sharpe was hired as director, there was an open casting call, and Zauner discussed the project at the New Yorker Festival. Now it seems the movie is in limbo.

In a new SSENSE feature tied to the upcoming Japanese Breakfast album, Zauner was asked about progress on the film adaptation of Crying In H Mart. She responded:

Well, it’s on pause. There were issues with the Hollywood strikes, and the director stepped away from the project. I spent a year working on the screenplay, which was a tough but rewarding process. I still have faith it will get made someday, but it's not happening anytime soon. Right now, I'm focusing on other creative projects, so the film will have to wait.

That's unfortunate. Guess For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) will have to suffice for all you Zaunerheads out there.