Charli XCX Brat Remix Album Comes On Vinyl Filled With White Powder

This weekend, Charli XCX will be performing at the Grammys and likely winning her first trophy since as she has eight nominations. Meanwhile, the pop star is still spicing up the Brat promo cycle, this time with a vinyl variant of the remix album brat and it’s completely different. It's a limited release filled with white powder available via pre-order until Friday Jan. 31. Are you bumpin' that?

As usual, some fans are pearl-clutching, and others are complaining that this would've been a good opportunity to put green liquid in the disc instead (in my opinion, that's way too Nickelodeon-slime vibes). The product comes from a partnership with Blood Records, who do unique, limited records, often available through its affiliated site Bad World. Read more about them here if you're curious.

Last year Charli courted controversy with a similarly-themed UK tour promo:

The standard vinyl pre-order was announced last week, for those who are not so interested in bumpin' that. In other Charli news, no additional movie projects have been announced since hereighth upcoming acting role was revealed, but she is in a new Super Bowl commercial for Uber Eats with Martha Stewart. Watch below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=x9mmZ989Bd4

https://youtube.com/watch?v=9jJckmvAp70