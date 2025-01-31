Jeff Goldblum Announces New Album Featuring Scarlett Johansson, Ariana Grande, & Cynthia Erivo

Jeff Goldblum And The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra have announced the new album Still Blooming. Instead of revealing all of the details, the famous actor and musician is teasing fans with clues, which seem to suggest that guests include Scarlett Johansson, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo.

A teaser video divulges that the LP features "S_______ J________," "A_____ G_____," "M____ S____," and two other names of all blanks. The track “The Best Is Yet To Come,” which he’s been sharing in social videos, sounds like Scarlett Johansson and the letters fit.

Incidentally, last year he welcomed Johansson (whose last album was 2009's Break Up) to the Jurassic family; she'll star in Jurassic World Rebirth this summer.

The names of Goldblum’s Wicked costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo fit as well, so those would be good guesses, especially since the pre-order page shows a guest's initials are C.E. Goldblum and Eviro scored their first Hot 100 entries from the soundtrack last month. The pre-order page also shows J.G. as a guest. Watch the teaser clips below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=cfVLHW6Zra4

https://youtube.com/watch?v=mI1Ln4r8d70

TRACKLIST:

01 "I Don't Know Why (I Just Do)" (Feat. A.G.)

02 "The Grease Patrol"

03 "We'll Meet Again" (Feat. C.E.)

04 "Blue Minor"

05 "The Best Is Yet To Come" (Feat. S.J.)

06 "Bye-Ya"

07 "Stella By Starlight" (Feat. M.S.)

08 "Bouncing With Bud"

09 "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye" (Feat. J.G.)

Still Blooming is out 4/25 on Verve. Pre-order it here.

UPDATE: The full tracklist is out. It confirms Grande, Erivo, and Johansson, and revealing the final two features: Maiya Sykes and Jeff Goldblum himself.