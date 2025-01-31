Watch Lola Young Cover The Cure’s “Close To Me”

Last week, Lola Young brought her ubiquitous hit "Messy" to Fallon for her proper US late night TV debut. The song is at #25 on the Hot 100 and rising, and it's #1 in her native UK. Now, the South London singer covered the Cure's "Close To Me" for triple j's Like A Version series.

"It's just a great song. It's an incredible song," Young said in the behind-the-scenes clip. "It's a song that is quite revelationary. Is that a word? Legendary. It's very interestingly structured. And it's the Cure."

Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis also shared a Cure cover today, tackling "Breathe." Big day for the Cure. Check out Lola Young's take on "Close To Me" below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=yzzJr2H6ZA8

https://youtube.com/watch?v=O2kTd4FZyQU