Watch Lola Young Cover The Cure’s “Close To Me”

10:09 PM EST on January 30, 2025

Last week, Lola Young brought her ubiquitous hit "Messy" to Fallon for her proper US late night TV debut. The song is at #25 on the Hot 100 and rising, and it's #1 in her native UK. Now, the South London singer covered the Cure's "Close To Me" for triple j's Like A Version series.

"It's just a great song. It's an incredible song," Young said in the behind-the-scenes clip. "It's a song that is quite revelationary. Is that a word? Legendary. It's very interestingly structured. And it's the Cure."

Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis also shared a Cure cover today, tackling "Breathe." Big day for the Cure. Check out Lola Young's take on "Close To Me" below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=yzzJr2H6ZA8
https://youtube.com/watch?v=O2kTd4FZyQU

