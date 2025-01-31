Skip to Content
Watch Lauren Mayberry Cover The Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony” At San Diego Tour Opener

10:45 PM EST on January 30, 2025

Lauren Mayberry loves performing covers. On her last tour, the Chvrches singer tackled Depeche Mode’s "Personal Jesus," the 1975's "Paris," Texas’ “Say What You Want," amongst other tunes. On Tuesday (Jan. 28), she kicked off her tour in San Diego and performed the Verve's classic "Bittersweet Symphony."

It's her first tour since the release of her debut solo album Vicious Creature, which arrived in December. She gave a live debut to "A Work Of Fiction." There's not footage of that yet, but watch her sing "Bittersweet Symphony" and the Vicious Creature track "Change Shapes" below.

@chrisco3897 Lauren Mayberry is the treasuriest of TREASURES! #LaurenMayberry #chvrches #houseofblues ♬ original sound - Chrisco!

