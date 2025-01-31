Frank Ocean’s Directorial Debut Has Begun Filming And It Stars David Jonsson

Last year, rumors circulated about Frank Ocean directing an A24 film with Taylor Russell as a potential lead. Today, Variety reported that the Blonde singer is in fact working on his directorial debut film. David Jonsson will star as the lead, and shooting has begun in Mexico City.

It's not confirmed whether or not the movie is for A24 or if Taylor Russell is a part of the cast as all details are under wraps. This is the latest of Ocean's non-music endeavors; in 2023, he published a photo book printed on tissue paper, and the year before that he sold $25,000 cock rings and launched a radio show.