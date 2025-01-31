Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Frank Ocean’s Directorial Debut Has Begun Filming And It Stars David Jonsson

11:07 PM EST on January 30, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Frank Ocean attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

|Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Last year, rumors circulated about Frank Ocean directing an A24 film with Taylor Russell as a potential lead. Today, Variety reported that the Blonde singer is in fact working on his directorial debut film. David Jonsson will star as the lead, and shooting has begun in Mexico City.

It's not confirmed whether or not the movie is for A24 or if Taylor Russell is a part of the cast as all details are under wraps. This is the latest of Ocean's non-music endeavors; in 2023, he published a photo book printed on tissue paper, and the year before that he sold $25,000 cock rings and launched a radio show.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

D4vd Officially Named A Suspect In Death Of Celeste Rivas

November 18, 2025
News

A$AP Rocky Says Don’t Be Dumb Is Still Coming This Year And Danny Elfman “Scored A Bunch” Of It

November 18, 2025
News

O2 Arena London Apologizes For Confiscating Lorde Concertgoers’ Palestine Shirts

November 18, 2025
News

Bob Dylan Fanpage Creator Says It Got Him Banned From Glasgow Show

November 18, 2025
News

New Pornographers Announce Tour, Give First Interview Since Ex-Drummer’s Arrest

November 18, 2025
News

Kneecap – “No Comment” (Feat. Sub Focus)

November 18, 2025