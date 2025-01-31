Watch Lady Gaga Debut LA Wildfires Song “All I Need Is Time” To Close FireAid Benefit

Lady Gaga is ramping up to the release of new album Mayhem, and she's popping up all over the place, from December's A Carpool Karaoke Christmas to next month's SNL 50th anniversary concert. Also on her schedule was FireAid, last night's massive LA wildfires benefit.

All kinds of collaborations and surprises happened at FireAid, including an unannounced Nirvana reunion with a rotating cast of women fronting the band. At the end of the night, Gaga took the stage at the Intuit Dome, one of two Inglewood venues hosting the event. (The other was the Kia Forum.) She played three songs, starting with two from A Star Is Born, "Shallow" and "Always Remember Us This Way." She then debuted a new song written with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, called "All I Need Is Time."

"I think we all need a lot of things right now, but I think something we may also need is time," Gaga told the crowd before performing the song. Though directly inspired by the fires, it's a surprisingly jaunty piano-pop tune built around the refrain "all I need is time." Watch footage below.