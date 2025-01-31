The Weeknd Releases New Album Hurry Up Tomorrow With Surprise Lana Del Rey, Justice, & Florence + The Machine Features

For months, the Weeknd has been building up to the release of Hurry Up Tomorrow. The new record concludes what the Weeknd calls his Nightmare Trilogy, which also includes previous records After Hours and Dawn FM. Supposedly, Hurry Up Tomorrow is also going to be Abel Tesfaye's final album under the Weeknd name. Later this year, the record will get a tie-in film with Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega. Because of the LA wildfires, the Weeknd pushed the Hurry Up Tomorrow release date back one week, and he also cancelled his record-release concert. But Hurry Up Tomorrow is out now, and it's a lot to process.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is long. The 22-track album spans an hour and 22 minutes. The Weeknd released a few advance singles and a lot of teasers, but he didn't reveal too many details about the record itself. Hurry Up Tomorrow pulls the blockbuster move of featuring lots of famous guests but not including the feature credits in the tracklist, so that you'll be surprised when their voices arrive. If you saw the headline of this blog post, then you've already had some of those guests spoiled. Sorry about that. If you want to know more, read ahead.

Tellingly, Hurry Up Tomorrow does not include "Dancing In The flames," the uptempo '80s-style single that the Weeknd released back in September. But two other recent singles are on the LP: the hit Playboi Carti collab "Timeless" and the baile funk-infused "São Paolo," which features Anitta.

Justice co-produced the opening track "Wake Me Up," while "Reflections Laughing" has appearances from Travis Scott and Florence + The Machine. Two longtime Weeknd collaborators, Future and Lana Del Rey, both put in appearances; respectively, they're on "Enjoy The Show" and "The Abyss." And synth-disco pioneer Giorgio Moroder shows up on "Big Sleep," praying through layers of vocoder. Hurry Up Tomorrow has production from many of the Weeknd's past collaborators, including Oneohtrix Point Never, Max Martin, Metro Boomin, and Mike Dean, as well as the Weeknd himself.

Around the same time that Hurry Up Tomorrow hit streaming services last night, the Weeknd appeared as musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. With strobe lights flashing all around him, he performed the Max Martin/Oscar Holter co-production "Open Hearts." This morning, the Weeknd announced his After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour. The openers are Playboi Carti (who's not on the two SoFi Stadium dates) and Mike Dean. Below, stream Hurry Up Tomorrow and check out the Kimmel performance and the tour poster.

The Weeknd performs "Open Hearts" off 'HURRY UP TOMORROW' on Jimmy Kimmel pic.twitter.com/B2EoGsVdaT — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 31, 2025

TOUR DATES:

5/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

5/24 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

5/30 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium

6/05 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

6/10 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

6/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

6/21 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

6/25-26 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

7/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

7/08 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium

7/12 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

7/15 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

7/19 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

7/24 – Montréal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau

7/27-28 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

7/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

8/02 – Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium

8/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

8/15 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

8/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

8/24 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

8/27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

8/30 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

9/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Hurry Up Tomorrow is out now on XO/Republic/UMG.