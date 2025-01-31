Skip to Content
Watch Sum 41 Play “Fat Lip” At Their Toronto Farewell Show

10:10 AM EST on January 31, 2025

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In 2023, the Canadian pop-punk hitmakers Sum 41 made a big announcement: They were calling it quits after releasing one last album, the double LP Heaven :x: Hell, and heading out on a farewell tour. The goodbye festivities took a while. Heaven :x: Hell came out last year, and so did Walking Disaster, the memoir from frontman Deryck Whibley. But now it's finally done. Last night, the band played their farewell show at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

At their farewell show last night, Sum 41 played a maraton 29-song set with two encores and with brief covers of Slayer and Metallica. They finished up their main set with the hits "Fat Lip" and "Still Waiting," and they ended the show with the relative deep cuts "So Long Goodbye" and "Welcome To Tell." Below, watch some fan footage of those climactic moments, as well as last night's setlist.

SETLIST:
01 "Motivation"
02 "The Hell Song"
03 "Over My Head (Better Off Dead)"
04 "No Reason"
05 "War"
06 "Underclass Hero"
07 "Noots"
08 "Landmines"
09 "Dopamine"
10 "Raining Blood" (Slayer cover, intro only)
11 "Master Of Puppets" (Metallica cover, solo and pre-chorus only)
12 "We're All To Blame"
13 "Some Say"
14 "Screaming Bloody Murder"
15 "Walking Disaster"
16 "With Me"
17 "Makes No Difference"
18 "My Direction / No Brains / All Messed Up"
19 Drum Solo
20 "Preparasi a salire"
21 "Rise Up"
22 "Pieces"
23 "Fat Lip"
24 "Still Waiting"
////
25 "Summer"
26 "Waiting On A Twist Of Fate"
27 "In Too Deep"
////
28 "So Long Goodbye"
29 Welcome To Hell"

Fare thee well, Sum 41. Check out our 2021 Deryck Whibley interview on the 20th anniversary of "Fat Lip."

