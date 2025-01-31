Murder By Death Announce Farewell Tour

Long-running orchestral-rock crew Murder By Death are calling it quits. Two years after releasing 2023's As We Wish, the Bloomington, Indiana band, who have been together since 2000, have announced a farewell tour with supporting slots from Laura Jane Grace, William Elliott Whitmore, AJJ, Shawn James, and BJ Barham, and forthcoming details on a final album. "This band has always been a jumble of contradictions," guitarist Adam Turla says in a bracingly honest statement. "On the one hand, we've had a long-running career where we got to make art for a living. But on the other, we have always eluded any kind of traditional success."

Turla's statement continues:

We weren't covered much in the press, we never had a song that had a lot of radio play, nothing ever went viral, we didn't have a big social media presence, we never played a good festival spot where there was a sea of people in the audience, not once opened an arena or even a big shell auditorium show or tour. We constantly lost opportunities because of the band name and were somehow always treated like nobodies or yesterday's news by most of the industry. But you, you gosh dang wonderful audience, managed to keep us growing, and we never had a career slump.

When we were our busiest — playing over 200 shows a year — we were chronically underpaid and always barely scraping by. But people kept writing us or telling us how much we mattered and kept showing up, and we started to believe it a little. And then over the years, we grew to a more manageable place and it seemed possible to carve out a niche in this massive, mean world of entertainment.

When I reflect on how good our career was and how lucky we were, I'm left with just gratitude for the small team of folks who have worked with the band and this grassroots fan following that has lifted us up the entire time. I feel like we owe any and all our success to you.

I never called us DIY — despite taking on much of the work ourselves — because there are always people behind the scenes helping: it takes a village. Thank you to the promoters, clubs, bands, managers, agents, artists, publishers, lawyers, publicists, crews, etc. etc. etc. who believed in us and everyone who made this work for so long. An enormous thank you to those of you who helped us through the many difficult periods.

Thank you for your relentless support, your passionate listening, and your generosity.

It's been the honor of my life to write, record, sing and perform for you. We are currently in the studio pouring ourselves into a new album — stay tuned for it. After this tour, we plan to continue to do our cave shows so we can have a way to meet up once a year, but that's it. We will be joined on this last tour by Laura Jane Grace, William Elliott Whitmore, AJJ, Shawn James and BJ Bahram. Excited to see you all on this last trip out.