Desire – “The Judge”

There's a new Weeknd album today, so it's already a big day for neon-streaked synth-noir music. But if you're in the market for a different kind of neon-streaked synth-noir music, we've also got a new track from Desire, the team of singer Megan Louise and former Chromatics leader Johnny Jewel.

Desire didn't release their sophomore album, 2022's Escape, until 13 years after their self-titled debut. So it was a little surprising announced plans to release a new album called Games People Play last fall. As with so many Johnny Jewel projects, the release of Games People Play was delayed, but it's now scheduled to come out this spring. After dropping the early singles "Darkside," "Vampire," "Dangerous Drug," and "I Know," Desire have shared the LP's tracklist and another advance track.

Desire's new song "The Judge" is a little more direct and less swirly than usual, and it's got Megan Louise chanting icy spoken-word lyrics in grand electroclash style. In a press release, the group says, "In the age of omnipresent surveillance... Machines track our every move while friends stalk our every groove. Take matters into your own hands... be the judge & jury of your own timeline. Life is too short, so forget the lurkers & love the jerkers. Time is running out & court is now adjourned." Below, check out the Games People Play tracklist and director Kirill Nong's fun, Kavinsky-esque animated video for "The Judge."

TRACKLIST:

01 "Darkside"

02 "Dangerous Drug"

03 "Dream Girl"

04 "Human Nature"

05 "Sometimes"

06 "Vampire"

07 "The Judge"

08 "Drama Queen"

09 "Russian Roulette"

10 "Love Races On"

11 "Cold As Ice"

12 "Réflexion Sous La Pluie"

13 "Tell It To My Heart"

14 "I Know"

15 "Love Theme"

16 "Demons In The Rain"

17 "Othello"

18 "I See Black"

Games People Play is out 3/21 on Italians Do It Better.