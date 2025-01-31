DIIV – “Brown Paper Bag (upsammy Remix)”

DIIV released one of our favorite albums of 2024, Frog In Boiling Water, which was also our Album Of The Week. One of its singles "Brown Paper Bag" now has a trippy remix by the Dutch electronic artist upsammy, which you can listen to via Bandcamp. (Also, you can still donate to the GoFundMe for DIIV's Zachary Cole Smith and his family, who lost their Altadena home in the Los Angeles wildfires.)

Last week, DIIV shared an update along with some upcoming live California shows.

Hi everyone,

We have some shows to announce. These were going to be announced last week, but obviously we are dealing with an enormous disaster here in Los Angeles where Cole’s home in Altadena was one of the many that were lost. We’re assembling gear that was lost in these fires in real time as we move forward with these shows. We appreciate so much the outpouring of support that has been shown to us through this. We hope these shows can impart some sense of normalcy for us and for you. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday 01/21. We love you, we love LA, thank you. This photo is of us standing in Eaton Canyon overlooking Altadena, taken by our friend Coley Brown. Thank you, we love you.

- diiv

Listen to the "Brown Paper Bag" remix, and take a look at those shows below.

<a href="https://diiv.bandcamp.com/album/brown-paper-bag-upsammy-remix">Brown Paper Bag (upsammy Remix) by DIIV</a>

TOUR DATES:

02/21 - Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse*

02/22 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Slo Brew*

02/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop - Grey Area

02/24 - Ventura, CA @. Majestic Ventura Theater*

*with Kraus